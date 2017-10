Romania’s leu climbs to 3.72 against the euro within a slower-than-expected exchange rate market

Ştire online publicată Joi, 20 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s leu showed pugnacious this morning as it mounted to 3.72 against the euro, within a market which saw no significant deals, dealers say. The leu rose from 3.7350 to 3.7206 per euro. At 11:10 a.m. banks bought the euro with 3.7235 lei and sold it for 3.7275 lei. “The leu went slightly up within the first deals yet these moves were not spectacular. No ample moves were seen on the other markets in the region,” Banca Comerciala Carpatica (BCC) dealer Florin Tucneanu said. The international exchange rate markets saw a combative U.S. dollar, which rose from 1.5658 to 1.5526 U.S. dollars per euro. At 11:10 a.m. Europe’s single currency was sold for 1.5527 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood close to the 9 percent monetary policy interest set by the Central Bank of Romania. NewsIn