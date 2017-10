Romania’s leu advances to 3.71 versus the euro on an idle market

Ştire online publicată Luni, 24 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, rose to 3.71 against the euro this morning on an idle market, as most European stock exchanges are closed after the Catholic Easter Sunday. Banks bought the euro with 3.7105 lei and sold it for 3.7185 at 10:40, Bucharest hour. On the international markets the U.S. dollar continued to gain ground against the single European currency after Federal Reserve announced measures to support the U.S. economy. The U.S. dollar oscillated between 1.5343 and 1.5424 versus the euro. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 10-10.5 percent over the yearly key interest rate of 9 percent. NewsIn