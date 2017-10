Romania’s leu adds 0.26% to 3.7040 versus the euro in line with currencies in the region

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 02 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, advanced to 3.7040 versus the single European currency helped by growth of currencies in the region, after the U.S. dollar rose against the euro, dealers said. Banks bought the euro for 3.7080 and sold it for 3.7180 at 11:15 this morning. The leu grew similarly to currencies in the region which increased after UBS announced better-than-expected financial results and the dollar gained ground versus the euro, Banca Comerciala Carpatica dealer Narcis Noaghea told NewsIn. However, deals are modest this morning, Noaghea said, explaining foreign players partially withdrew from the market fearing risks and on worrying data regarding the Romanian economy affected by widening deficits. Yet, the leu continues to grow, he said, though in a rather slow rhythm compared to neighboring currencies. The Polish zloty grew 0.40 percent this morning to 3.4926 versus the euro, the Hungarian forint rose 0.72 percent and the Turkish lira increased 0.67 percent. On international markets the U.S. dollar advanced from 1.5615 to 1.5535 versus the euro and at 11:15 Bucharest hour, the dollar traded at 1.5612. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 9.25 – 9.75 percent per year, close to the monetary policy rate set by the central bank. NewsIn