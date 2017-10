Romania’s labor force deficit tops 100,000 people, constructions most plagued by shortage

Romania has a labor force deficit of approximately 100,000 persons, with half in the construction industry, labor minister said, adding bringing workers from outside the EU may be the last solution to fight the deficit after using workforce from the rural areas. Labor Minister Paul Pacuraru noted Romania is now witnessing a labor force deficit after it saw a surplus in the mid-‘90s due to the restructuring of the economy. The official noted a clear estimate concerning the deficit does not exist. Pacuraru said some 20,000 workers would be needed in the textile industry. Other industries with worrying labor gaps are the hotel and the vehicle constructions one. The labor minister mentioned among solutions training people in the rural area, whose means of living come from farming and bringing back some of the Romanians working abroad. Pacuraru said bringing foreign workers may prove an expensive solution even though personnel costs are smaller outside the EU. Romania joined the EU on January 1, 2007 and since then thousands of workers left the country to work in Spain, Italy or Germany which opened the labor market. More than 200 Romanians of the thousand, maybe millions, who work in Italy attended in late February a job fair organized by the Romanian authorities in Rome. Similar fairs should be held in Milan and Turin where the Romanian communities are larger, as well as in Spain.The Romanian government plans to start a campaign to inform Romanians on legal work conditions abroad. Romanian embassies will provide counseling on the matter. Employers who tried to lure Romanian workers back in the country generally offer salaries from 400 to more than 1,000 euros. Yet, workers said they are not willing to return for less than 1,300-1,500 euros per month. NewsIn