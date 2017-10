Romania’s industrial production slips 12.1% in March, a sixth consecutive month of declines

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 Mai 2009. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The industrial production in Romania lost an annual 12.1 percent in March, marking a sixth month of drops in a row, on decrease in the processing industry, the country’s Statistics Institute (INS) showed. The industrial output crashed in December last year but began to temper falls in January and February. September 2008 was the last month of advance. Since October the global economic crisis began to bite at the industry. Output in the processing industry reduced 14.8 percent in March this year over the same month last year, followed by a 3 percent fall in the electricity, water, gas and thermal power industry and a 2.7 percent drop in the extractive one. The big industrial categories all faced losses in production, the intermediary goods falling 21.3 percent, the long-term goods 19 percent, the current goods 13.2 percent and the capital ones 5.8 percent. Over February, industrial production in March slipped 0.7 percent, INS showed. Output in the current goods industry decreased 4.3 percent month-on-month, 4.1 percent in the intermediary goods industry, 1.4 percent in the power sector. Yet, the capital goods industry witnessed a 6.4 percent advance in monthly production and the long-term goods one a 2 percent slip. All in all, the first quarter industrial output was 11.8 percent below last year’s level, after the processing industry saw a 15.6 percent clutch. As for the big industrial categories of goods, the intermediary goods had an annual first quarter 19.2 percent drop in industrial production, followed by a 14.4 percent fall in the capital goods industry and an 8.6 percent in the current goods one.