Romania’s five-month commercial gap widens 10.75% to 8.76 billion euros

Joi, 10 Iulie 2008

Romania’s commercial deficit continued to widen in the first five months reaching 8.76 billion euros after imports outpaced exports year-on-year, the country’s Statistics Institute (INS) said today. NewsIn