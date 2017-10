Romania’s Finance Ministry to issue state securities of 1.5bn lei in September

Vineri, 29 August 2008. Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s Economy and Finance Ministry (MEF) scheduled for September benchmark bonds and treasury certificates emissions worth 1.5 billion lei, according to the ministry’s website. MEF also approved prospects for two treasury certificates emissions worth of 800 million lei and two benchmark bonds ones of 700 million lei in order to finance and refinance the public debt. The ministry is to organize bids on September 10 and 24 for the treasury certificates it will issue on September 12 and 26, the first emission maturing on March 13 next year and the other on September 25, 2009. The bids for the benchmark bonds will be held on September 4 and 18, the first maturing in five years and with an 8.25 percent coupon rate and the second one with a three-year maturity and a coupon rate of 8 percent. The nominal value of the benchmark bonds and treasury certificates is of 10,000 lei. Offers will be submitted at the country’s central lender until noon, the day of the bid. NewsIn