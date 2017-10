Romania’s electricity resources drop 2.2% y/y in 2007 on less production, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Luni, 11 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s electricity resources fell 2.2 percent last year versus 2006 owing to 1.1 percent higher consumption and decreasing production, according to the country’s statistics body INS. Primary resources decreased 0.9 percent in 2007 against the previous year, to 41,266.01 tones of oil equivalent, INS showed. Electricity resources last year accounted for 61,824.6 million KWh. Output in hydropower plants and thermal power plants fell 2,439.6 million KWh, a 13.3 percent drop, while production in nuclear power plants rose 23 percent to 1,335.6 million KWh. The final electricity consumption in 2007 stood at 50,899 million KWh; street lighting rose 2.7 percent and general consumption of the population increased 6.2 percent. Electricity export slipped 36.2 percent to 1,902.6 million KWh in 2007 versus the year before. Domestic production dropped a slight 0.7 percent to 24,080.4 oil equivalent and the import fell 1 percent, INS showed. Electricity last year was 65.9 percent consumed by companies, 15.4 percent by the population, 12.3 percent consumed in networks and units, 5.4 percent was exported and 1.0 percent went to the street lighting system, according to statistics. NewsIn