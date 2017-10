Romania’s central heating market to idle around 180,000 units sold in 2008

Romania’s central heating market is expected to remain close to the level registered last year, to some 160,000 – 180,000 units sold, according to the representatives of central heating distributor Baxi Romania. Standard heating equipments will be replaced by the ones with higher energy efficiency in the next years, like the ones based on renewable energy (solar panels), according to the company’s marketing manager, Mariana Neamtu. Sales from these equipments represented 4 percent of the company’s revenues in 2006 and advanced to 9 percent in 2007, so they are expected to reach 12 percent of Baxi turnover in 2008, said Baxi Romania GM, Sever Scarlat. Baxi Romania estimates total sales of 30.3 million lei this year, up 65 percent versus 2007, when it saw revenues of 18.2 million lei. It registered 21.6 million lei revenues in 2006. The company posted 8.3 million lei turnover in the first half of the year, up 43 percent versus the same period in the previous. NewsIn