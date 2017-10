Romania's trade and services hike annual growth rate to 22.6% in July, statistics reveal

Ştire online publicată Joi, 04 Septembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Turnover from retail in Romania, excluding cars and motorcycle sales, climbed 22.6 percent year-on-year in July, underpinned by the significant advance in sales of food and non-food products, data of the country's statistics body (INS) show. Retail business in June went up 19.3 percent on the similar month in 2007. Sales of non-food products rose 22.8 percent in July compared to the seventh month of the previous year and sales of foodstuff, beverages and tobacco added 22.4 percent. Business from retail and wholesales, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles and fuel retail climbed 19.5 percent year-on-year in July, but dropped 2.7 percent on the previous month. Turnover from services rendered to the population went up 2.5 percent year-on-year in July but inched only 0.9 percent on the previous month. NewsIn