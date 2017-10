Romania's state secretary in charge with SAPARD funds resigns

The Economy and Finance Ministry (MEF) state secretary Alice Bitu, responsible for managing European funds including SAPARD, stepped down today after almost three years in office, sources inside MEF said. Payments through the SAPARD program were suspended after an annual audit of the European Commission (EC) in the first half of June. Bruxelles suspended then a total 28.3 million euros destined to SAPARD projects following deficiencies found in the payment system. Payments for SAPARD projects in process were resumed at the end of September. Romania has yet to receive some 200 million euros through this program. Alice Bitu was named state secretary in January 2006 and was in charge with accessing European funds, harmonizing legislation and European integration. If confirmed, this would be the second notable resignation of authorities responsible for managing European funds after Laszlo Klarik, GM of Romania's rural development agency (APDRP) which manages SAPARD funds in Romania, left office in September. The SAPARD program was established in 1999 by the Council of the European Union to help Central and Eastern European countries preparing for EU accession deal with problems of structural adjustment in agriculture and rural areas, as well as in the implementation of the EU acquis concerning the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and related legislation. NewsIn