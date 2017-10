Romania's leu waves around 3.5550 versus the euro in today's opening session, on a volatile market

Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's national currency, the leu, increased slightly from 3.56 to 3.55 against the single European currency in today's opening session and then started to lose ground, on a volatile market. Banks bought the euro with 3.5545 lei and sold it for 3.5595 lei at 11:20 a.m. On international markets, the U.S. dollar dropped from 1.4852 to 1.4935 versus the euro and at 11:20 Romania's hour, the euro was traded for 1.4920 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 12 – 14 percent per year, exceeding the key interest rate of 10.25 percent per year, on low liquidity on the market. Sursa: NewsIn