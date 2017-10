Romania's leu ups to 3.6650 against the euro in today's opening session, on high interbank interests

Luni, 11 Februarie 2008

Romania's leu climbed to 3.6650 against Europe's single currency today, helped by high interests on the interbank market, dealers said. Banks sold the euro for 3.6785 lei this morning. The U.S. dollar was traded from 1.4513 to 1.4577 U.S. dollars per euro on the international markets, while at 11:10 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro stood at 1.4566 U.S. dollars. The interbank interest rates for overnight deposits exceeded the monetary policy of 9 percent per year. NewsIn