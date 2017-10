Romania's leu slips to 3.6775 versus the euro today, on lower liquidity on the market

Ştire online publicată Joi, 10 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's national currency, the leu, dropped to 3.6775 against Europe's single currency in today's opening session, on lower liquidity on the market, dealers said. The leu stood at 3.6775 against the euro this morning and then started to inch. Banks bought the euro with 3.6669 lei and sold it for 3.6756 lei at 11 a.m. The U.S. dollar oscillated around 1.5857-1.5813 against the euro on international markets; at 11 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro stood at 1.5846 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits climbed to 10.25-11 percent per year. NewsIn