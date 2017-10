Romania's leu slips to 3.6560 versus the euro in today's opening session, on a fluctuating market

Romania's national currency, the leu, dropped from 3.6415 to 3.6560 against the single European currency this morning, and then recovered to 3.6410. Banks bought the euro with 3.6435 lei and sold it for 3.6475 lei at 11:25 a.m. On international markets, the U.S. dollar waved around 1.5640 and 1.5680 versus the euro. At 11 a.m. Romania's hour, the U.S. dollar fell to 1.5738 versus the euro, following better-than-expected results of Ifo index, which shows that Germany expects significant growth of economy in Eurozone. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood close to the monetary policy rate of 9.75 percent per year. NewsIn