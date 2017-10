Romania's leu resumes fall to 3.63 versus the euro, pending central bank's decision on key rate

Ştire online publicată Joi, 30 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's national currency, the leu, embarked once more on a downward trend to 3.63 against the single European currency, after a see-sawing evolution on opening, on a regional trend. The leu opened at 3.6250 versus the euro and hiked quickly to 3.60, the point where investors started to cash in profits. Therefore the leu shifted course and at 11:25 a.m. banks bought the euro with 3.6330 lei and sold it for 3.6440 lei. Emerging currencies in the region followed a similar line. The Hungarian forint gained to 252.8 versus the euro after the first transactions but fell back to 254.5. The Polish zloty first appreciated to 3.4586 against the euro and then lost ground to close to 3.527. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar resumed climb after depreciating to almost 1.33 versus the European currency. At 11:25 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro was traded at 1.3113 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits maintained a high level of 20 – 50 percent per year, exceeding the monetary policy rate of 10.25 percent, despite the central bank's decision to cap the ROBOR reference interest rate. NewsIn