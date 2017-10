Romania's leu remains at 3.67 against the euro awaiting the monetary policy meeting

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 24 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's currency, the leu, oscillated between 3.6660 and 3.6755 against the euro on a market lacking spectacular deals as players await the central bank's monetary policy meeting. At 11 a.m. banks bought the euro with 3.6725 lei and sold it for 3.6755 lei. “The market seems rather balanced, even listless. Probably everybody is waiting for the central bank's monetary policy decision on June 26,” chief dealer with ABN Amro Bank Romania, Dragos Balaci told NewsIn. Most analysts expect new increase of the key interest, possibly to 10 percent per year. On international markets the U.S. dollar lost ground from 1.5493 to 1.5580 against the euro. At 11 a.m, Romania's hour, the euro stood at 1.5563 U.S. dollars. Interest rates for overnight deposits exceeded the key interest of 9.75 percent per year, reaching 10-10.50 percent per year. NewsIn