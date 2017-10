Romania's leu idles at 3.67 versus the euro in today's opening session, on a calm market

Romania's national currency, the leu, waved around 3.6673 and 3.6720 against the single European currency in today's opening session, on a calm market, pending the central bank's decision over the monetary policy rate on June 26. Banks bought the euro with 3.6685 lei and sold it for 3.6715 lei at 11:30 a.m. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar fluctuated around 1.5537 and 1.5577 versus the euro and at 11:30 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro was traded for 1.5569 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits remained around 10.25 – 10.75 percent per year, exceeding the monetary policy rate of 9.75 percent per year, on lower liquidity on the market. NewsIn