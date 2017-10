Romania's leu gains over one unit close to 3.56 versus the euro, following regional trend

Ştire online publicată Joi, 17 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's national currency, the leu, continued to appreciate in today's opening session below 3.57 against the single European currency, following a trend in the region caused by capital inflows from international markets, announce dealers. The national currency rapidly gained ground in the beginning of the session, from 3.58 to 3.5640 versus the euro, but depreciated afterwards to close to 3.57 against the European currency. At 10:50 Romania's hour, the euro was trading at 3.5640 – 3.5700 lei. On the international markets, the American currency fluctuated, without a clear tendency, between 1.5815 and 1.5875 against the euro. At 10:50, Romania's hour, the euro was trading at 1.5855 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits are steady close to the yearly 10 percent key interest rate. NewsIn