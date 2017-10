Romania's leu falls to 3.7269 versus the euro, on high exchange for the European currency

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 29 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's leu dropped to 3.7269 against Europe's single currency in the second part of the day, on high exchange for euro and investors' reticence towards the leu, dealers said. The leu stood at 3.67 versus the euro this morning and then it started to drop. At 11:40 a.m. Romania’s hour, the leu was sold at 3.7030 – 3.7100. The national currency stood at 3.7470 per euro at 1:55 p.m. The U.S. dollar continued to sink on the international markets, reaching 1.52 U.S. dollars per euro and at 1:55 p.m. Romania's hour, the U.S. dollar stood at 1.5193 versus the euro. Interbank interest rates for overnight deposits stood around 10 percent per year, exceeding the monetary policy rate of 9 percent per year, on low liquidity on the market. NewsIn