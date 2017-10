Romania's leu falls to 3.65 lei versus the euro, after appreciating on opening

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 22 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's national currency, the leu, embarked on a downward trend to 3.65 against the single European currency, after a short climb during the first transactions, in line with the evolution of currencies in the region. The leu opened at the same level of 3.6350 versus the euro as yesterday evening and advanced to 3.6250, but lost ground afterwards. At 10:55 a.m., banks bought the euro with 3.6563 lei and sold it for 3.6650 lei. Emerging currencies in the region posted a similar evolution. The Hungarian forint grew from 282.3 to 277.3 versus the euro but then fell to 280 forints per euro. After appreciating from 3.70 to 3.6850 against the euro, the Polish zloty lost ground to 3.74. On international markets, the U.S. currency advanced versus the euro to below the 1.30 threshold. At 10:50 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro was traded at 1.2852 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits continued their climb to 50 – 80 percent per year, exceeding the monetary policy rate of 10.25 percent. Transactions on the interbank market were closed even at an interest rate of 80 percent, according to dealers. NewsIn