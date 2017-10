Romania's leu drops to 3.5930 against the euro, on regional trend

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 10 Septembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's national currency, the leu, depreciated to 3.5930 versus the single European currency in today's opening session, in line with other currencies in the region, but unaffected by data on inflation. At 11 a.m. Romania's hour, banks bought the euro with 3.5905 lei and sold it for 3.5955 lei. Romania's annual rate of inflation went down to 8.02 percent in August, in line with analysts' estimates, following cheaper services, which offset the slight increase in food prices, data of the country's statistics body (INS) show. On international markets, the American dollar depreciated steadily against the euro, from 1.4094 to 1.4178. At 11:05, the euro was traded at 1.4158 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at an annual 13.5 – 14 percent, exceeding the monetary policy rate of 10.25 percent. NewsIn