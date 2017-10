Romania's leu drops to 3.5360 against the euro, following regional drift

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 02 Septembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Today's opening session found the leu on a downturn, in line with the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty, while the US dollar gained ground against the euro. The national currency started the day slightly above 3.51 versus euro, but soon dropped to 3.5360 per euro. At 10 a.m.., the leu was wavering around 3.53 per euro and at 10.45 am., the banks were buying an euro for 3.5270 lei and selling it for 3.5320 lei. Analysts put today's slide down to political tensions in the region, the leu being easily influenced by neighboring currencies, in spite of yesterday's surge thanks to news about the country's economic growth. The Polish zloty bent from 3.3463 per euro to 3.3619 per euro, while the Hungarian forint slipped from 237.88 per euro to 239.35 per euro. The international markets saw the U.S. dollar rise from 1.4605 versus euro to 1.405 per euro and at 10.45 am. Romanian time, the euro stood for 1.4503 dollars. Interbank interest for overnight deposits reached 12.50-13.15 percent, high above the key interest rate of 10.25 percent a year, on lack of liquidity on the market. NewsIn