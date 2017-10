Romania's leu climbs to 3.7090 versus the euro, on the country's better-than-expected GDP for 2007

Marţi, 04 Martie 2008.

Romania's leu increased from 3.7350 to 3.7090 against the single European currency, in line with other foreign currencies in the region, on better-than-expected results regarding the country's economic growth in 2007. The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated for 2007 stood at 404.7 billion lei (108.3 billion euros), marking a 6 percent increase against the previous year, according to data released by Romania’s statistics body (INS). The euro stood at 3.7265 lei this morning and then increased to 3.7348. The national currency climbed to 3.7090 at 10 a.m. and stood at 3.7160-3.7230 against the euro at 11:15 a.m. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar fluctuated around 1.5174 and 1.5206 U.S. dollars per euro. At 11:15 a.m. Romania's hour, the U.S. dollar stood at 1.5190 versus the euro. Interbank interest rates for overnight deposits stood close to the monetary policy rate of 9 percent per year. NewsIn