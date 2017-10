Romania's leu climbs to 3.6272 against the euro this morning, on high interbank interests

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 12 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's leu grew from 3.6505 to 3.6272 against the euro during the first deals today after which it fluctuated from 3.6330 to 3.6370 owing to the interbank interest rates still above the level of the monetary policy interest rate of 9 percent per year, dealers said. The Polish, Hungarian and Turkish currencies had similar evolutions against the single European currency this morning. The Central Bank of Romania (BNR) could organize auctions to collect again deposits from banks, like it did last week, Volksbank Romania's dealer, Lidia Olaru said. The U.S. dollar slipped from 1.4497 to 1.4552 U.S. dollars per euro on the international markets, while at 11:20 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro stood at 1.4508 U.S. dollars. The interbank interest rates for overnight deposits stood at 9.5-10.5 percent per year, exceeding the monetary policy interest of 9 percent per year. NewsIn