Romania's leu climbs for a fifth day in a row, to 4.2314 per euro

Ştire online publicată Joi, 29 Ianuarie 2009. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The reference exchange rate posted today by the central bank (BNR) shows the leu inching up by 0.06 percent, to 4.2314 versus the euro, a trend repeated for the fifth day in a row, after the historical pits reached last week. BNR posted yesterday a reference rate of 4.2340 per euro, down from the previous 4.2390 per euro. Last week the rate fell to historical minimums successively, which culminated with the 4.3127 per euro quota reached on January 22.