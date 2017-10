Romania's leu appreciates slightly below 3.59 lei against the euro, following regional trend

Ştire online publicată Luni, 14 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's national currency, the leu, gained some ground as compared to the single European currency in today's opening session, on a similar regional currency tendency, announced Banca Comerciala Romana dealer Narcis Noaghea. The Romanian leu appreciated from 3.60 to 3.59 against the euro, following the same trend registered by the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint. At 11:10 a.m., banks were buying the euro with 3.5880 lei and were selling it for 3.5910 lei. On the international markets,the American currency rose gradually from 1.5970 and 1.5848 euros and at 11:10 Romania's hour, the euro was traded for 1.5772 dollars. The American dollar appreciated against the euro after the United States announced an emergency plan to regain investors' trust in mortgage banks like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, hit by the credit crunch. The interbank interest for overnight deposits in lei held steady close to the monetary policy rate of 10 percent, on balancing the need for liquidity on the monetary market. NewsIn