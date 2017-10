Romania's IT&C market to reach EUR 7bn by the end of 2008, on services development

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 07 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Romanian IT&C market could go up to 7 billion euros by the end of the year, according to Romania's Communications and Information Technology Minister (MCTI), Karoly Borbely. It stood at 5.12 billion euros in 2007. The market's growth will be helped by introducing new technologies and upgrading the existent ones, said Borbely. Among them, he pointed WiMAX Internet services (Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access, a telecommunications technology aimed at providing wireless data over long distances in a variety of ways), digital television services and diversified IT services; he also mentioned the possibility to access structural funds for the IT&C field. The official noted in April the IT&C sector had a 7 percent contribution to Romania’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2007. This year, it should exceed 10 percent. NewsIn