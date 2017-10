Romania's insurance market to go up 18% y/y by 2012, following hike on the life insurance segment

Romania's general insurance market could increase by 18 percent yearly by 2012, on significant advance on the life insurance segment and gross premiums written (GPW) could triple per capita, following economic growth, a Research and Markets study shows. The estimated advance on the general insurance segment was predicted following the advance of Romania's gross domestic product (GDP), which should reach 226 billion U.S. dollars in 2012, the study shows. GPWs on the life insurance segment will hike three-fold per capita by 2012, to 70 U.S. dollars, from 26.63 U.S. dollars at the end of last year. GPWs reached 2.15 billion euros last year, up 25.2 percent versus 2006. NewsIn