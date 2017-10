Romania's final electricity consumption up 6% y/y in the first four months, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Joi, 05 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The final electricity consumption increased 6 percent in the first four months of 2008 against the same period last year, reaching 18,168.6 million KWh, according to the country's statistics body (INS). Street lighting advanced 10.1 percent and people's consumption increased 8.3 percent. Thermal power plants produced 900.1 million KWh less electricity, while hydro power plants provided 1,238.6 million KWh more electricity, a 25.1 percent advance; nuclear electric power plants saw 93 percent boost in output to 1,905.7 million KWh. Electricity resources totaled 23.2 billion KWh in the first four months, up 10.7 percent against the same period last year. Electricity export hiked 69.5 percent and primary electricity resources increased 2 percent. NewsIn