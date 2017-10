Romania's exports boost 30.9% y/y in February outdoing imports, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 09 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's exports outpaced imports in February for the third time in a row, totalizing 10.25 billion lei, a 30.9 percent advance against last year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). Imports grew 24.2 percent year-on-year to 15.62 billion lei in February. The Free On Board (FOB) exports totalized 10.25 billion lei (2.78 billion euros) and the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) imports were 15.62 billion lei. Exports hiked 14 percent month-on-month when calculated in lei and 13.2 percent when calculated in euros. Imports climbed 10.4 percent (in lei) and 9.7 percent (in euros). Exports from January 1 to February 29, 2008 stood at 19.24 billion lei, a 29.3 percent increase (in lei) against the same period last year while the CIF imports were 29.78 billion lei, a 22.4 percent year-on-year jump. The trade deficit FOB-CIF during the mentioned period was 10.53 billion lei, with 1.09 billion lei wider than in the same period last year. Cars and transportation equipments represented 33.8 percent of exports and 37.9 percent of imports. Hand made products represented 42.5 percent of exports and 30.3 percent of imports. The preliminary spring prognosis of the National Forecast Commission (CNP) shows a more alert narrowing of the current account deficit than previous projections, considering exports could outpace imports in the following six years. In case the projections of the CNP come true, this would be the first year after 2002 when exports outpace imports. Exports grew 22 percent in 2002 while imports advanced only 15 percent. NewsIn