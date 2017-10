Romania's electronic communications market ups 16.7% y/y in 2007, to EUR 4.61bn

Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's electronic communication and postal services market advanced 16.7 percent in 2007 versus the previous year, to 4.61 billion euros, according to the head of the National Authority for Communications and Information Technology Settlement (ANRCTI), Liviu Nistoran. It stood at 3.95 billion euros in 2006. The increase was generated by higher incomes from Internet services, mobile-phone services and mobile data services which witnessed significant advances in 2007 versus 2006, said Nistoran. The first 20 providers of electronic communications in terms of revenues posted 4.27 billion euros turnover in 2007, up 18.1 percent versus the 3.62 billion euros in 2006. The most important operators of electronic communications last year remained Orange, Vodafone and Romtelecom, but the highest growth rates in revenues were registered by Cosmote, RCS&RDS and UPC. NewsIn