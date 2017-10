Romania's economy sees 29% more investments y/y in 2007, statistic data show

Investments in the Romanian economy rose 29 percent year-on-year in 2007, according to data released by the country's statistics body (INS). Total investments in the national economy last year rose to 68.4 billion lei (18.3 billion euros). The same data speak of a 29.5 percent increase, year-on-year in the last quarter of 2007. The value of the investments pumped in the mentioned period totaled 29.13 billion lei (7.8 billion euros). The amount of money pumped into new construction works dipped 1.4 percentage points year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2007. Yet, investments made in equipments (including vehicles) grew 0.3 percentage points. Investments in new construction works totaled 31.04 billion lei, up 31.3 percent year-on-year in 2007. Some 31.48 billion lei were spent with equipments and vehicles, up 26.8 percent against 2006. NewsIn