Romania's assets recovery body is out for selling the majority stakes in five companies

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 06 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Romanian Authority for State Assets Recovery (AVAS) last month conducted negotiations on selling the majority stakes it holds in five companies and inked five sale contracts for minority stakes, a release by AVAS reads. AVAS owns majority stakes in Master Bucharest (66.69 percent), Casstil Bucharest (65.55 percent), Olimp Estival 2002 (54.02 percent), SPID Targu Mures (57 percent) and Industrializarea Laptelui Bistrita (50.86 percent). The five companies for which AVAS already inked the privatization contracts are Minmetal Constanta, Retezat Sibiu, Comfruct Deva, Mecanica Sebes and IZOPA Cluj Napoca. AVAS papers over the participation documents for the Iprochim Bucharest company. The assets recovery body also picked a brokerage firm which will mediate the privatization of Industrializarea Laptelui Harghita. NewsIn