Romania ranks fourth in the European Union in terms of industrial orders hike, Eurostat says

Romania saw 33.6 percent year-on-year hike of industrial orders in April, ranking fourth in the European Union after Denmark, Latvia and Lithuania, the EU’s statistics body Eurostat shows. Industrial orders dropped 3.5 percent month-on-month in April, being the second after Ireland which witnessed 13.8 percent decrease of industrial orders. Portugal ranked third with 3.3 percent drop. The highest monthly increases were seen by Greece (13.5 percent), Lithuania (12.9 percent) and Estonia (8.7 percent). Against April 2000 Romania industrial orders hiked 530.2 percent in April 2008. Industrial orders in the European Union climbed 14.2 percent year-on-year in April and 11.7 percent in the Eurozone. The largest advances of industrial orders from April 2007 to April 2008 were for cars and equipments (19 percent in the EU). NewsIn