Romania pumped little money in labor market strategies in 2006, compared to EU countries

A year previous to the European Union accession, Romania spent less than all EU members, but for Lithuania and Estonia on strategies for the work market, shows an Eurostat report published today. Romania's allocation for the specified segment was of 0.43 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2006, while Lithuania awarded 0.39 percent and Estonia 0.15 percent. The majority of the funds – 0.28 percent of the GDP in 2006 – went into support strategies for unemployed people, while jobless Europeans received 1.2 percent of the Union's GDP. The EU and the bloc's members-to-be at the time Bulgaria and Romania spent together some 1.92 percent of the GDP to support the segment. Germany, Holland and Belgium were the ones to award the biggest funds for the work sector, with 2.97 percent of the GDP, 2.9 percent and 2.68 percent respectively. The lowest amounts in 2006 went to companies and public administrations helping unemployed people. In Romania, these expenses accounted for 0.04 percent of the GDP, while in EU they stood at 0.22 percent of the GDP. In 2006 Romania has a GDP of 344.5 billion lei. NewsIn