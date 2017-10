Romania is in favor of an EU fund meant to help farmers in crisis situations, official says

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 29 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania is supporting the creation of a communitarian fund which will ensure funds for farmers in critical situations yet it is against cutting the subsidy per hectare of cultivated land, Agriculture Minister Dacian Ciolos today said. The proposal was made by the European Commission (EC) and is part of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform. Ciolos noted Romania wants that current subsidies per hectare of cultivated land be kept until 2013. Starting with the following year, a single payment per farm system could be applied, Ciolos noted. The minister said Romania will accept in certain conditions the elimination of the milk quota, this measure being included in the CAP reform plan. Milk quotas were introduced to try and stop over-production in Europe. According to this system, each EU country must produce a certain quantity of milk yearly. Negotiations with the European Union allow Romania to produce some three million tons of milk per year. The country will be allowed to produce an extra of 188,000 tons by 2009. The minister explained by the moment it will be eliminated, the milk quota should increase to 3 percent per year. The minister explained Romania is in favor of EU payments which depend on domestic production. Ciolos referred especially to the production of tobacco and hops which generate high production prices and will perish without EU subsidies NewsIn