Romania hungers to bring workers home from Spain by proding employers to invest in the country

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 18 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania could lure workers back from Spain only if the government succeeds in persuading employers to invest in the country, minister of SMEs Ovidiu Silaghi said. The government alloted money for a campaign to convince Romanians who work abroad to return home. The Ministry of Labor also contributes 6 billion euros for professional reconversion and other programs to help workers.There are some 800,000 Romanian workers in Spain, according to Silaghi. “The problem with the Romanian workers in Spain is tricky because they wouldn't come home unless the companies they work for come to invest here too,” Silaghi said. Therefore the Ministry of SMEs will propose to Spanish companies operating in constructions to invest in Romania. The government held on February 23 in Rome the first job fair for the Romanian workers who want to comeback into the country.The event focused especially on workers in constructions. Just like in Spain, there are some 800,000 Romanian workers in Italy too, of which 17,000 in constructions. Following the fair, only some 30 percent of the Romanian workers in Italy would come back because the rest of them are already integrated in the society and work system. Without them, entire segments of the Italian economy would collapse, Silaghi said. Silaghi was present today at a seminar called “Solutions for developing SMEs in 2008” held in the central city of Bistrita. NewsIn