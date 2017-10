Romania gangs up with other European countries to work on social inclusion matters

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 29 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania collaborates with other eight European countries in a project financed by the European Union regarding the social inclusion of vulnerable groups, which builds strategies to bring families with issues back in the society, a release reads. The project called “Syntesis – integrated social services for the most vulnerable groups” is carried out by Romania's Ministry of Labor, Family and Equal Chances (MMFES). It is worth 800,000 euros of which Romania's contribution stands at 23,400 euros.The ministry will collaborate with its counterparts from Italy, Spain, France, Slovenia, Lithuania, Greece, Poland and Finland. The countries involved will elaborate reports on social inclusion, a good practice guide and a web page to provide information on the project. The partners will share their experience through an exchange program and each of them will hold a conference and publish an information bulletin to present news and events regarding social inclusion. The project aims to develop an European network of social services and create common programs in two years from now. Social inclusion comprises various services such as health, education or access to labor, cabinet secretary within MMFES, Theodora Bertzi said. Romania currently has social inclusion commissions in each county. These commissions involve the Labor, Health and Education Ministries, police representatives and other institutions. All territorial data will be gathered in a report over 2006-2008, Bertzi said. NewsIn