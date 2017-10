Revenues in the commerce sector grow 37% y/y in February 2008, helped by vehicle sales

Ştire online publicată Joi, 10 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Revenues in the trade area upped 37 percent year-on-year in February, the positive result relying on the sale of vehicles, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). A 17.6 percent increase was recoded month-on-month in February. Vehicle sales grew 47.3 percent in February 2008 against February 2007. Revenues in the retail sector grew 23.5 percent year-on-year in February 2008 and 8.3 percent against January 2008. Revenues in the foodstuff, drinks and tobacco industry climbed 17.1 percent against January 2008 and 18.8 percent against February 2007. Yet, revenues in the services for population sector lowered 0.4 percent, month-on-month in February. Sales with non-food products upped 27.8 percent, year-on-year in February 2007. NewsIn