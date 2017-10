Revenues in Romania's trade industry rise 24.3% y/y in 2007

Revenues in commerce hiked 24.3 percent last year from the previous one, underpinned by sales of fuel and services, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). Revenues in the retail industry, excluding cars and motorcycle sales, rose 17.8 percent helped by an increase in food, beverages and tobacco sales which hiked 27.8 percent, INS shows. Revenues in retail and wholesales, car and motorcycle maintenance and repairs went up 24.3 percent buoyed by fuel sales which grew 52.6 percent. Revenues in the service industry increased 3.7 percent. Revenues in the retail industry, excluding cars and motorcycle sales rose 50.4 percent month-on-month in December. Revenues in food-stuff, beverages and tobacco boosted 52.6 percent while revenues in non-food advanced 49.1 percent. Services to population posted 24.2 percent higher revenues year-on-year in December, 2007 helped by the activity of hotels and restaurants where sales grew 50.5 percent and by travel agencies and tour-operators with a 33.1 percent advance. NewsIn