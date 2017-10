Retail in Romania to pump 15-25% more money annually in IT solutions on rising claims from clients

Ştire online publicată Joi, 12 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The IT investments in the retail industry will rise 15-25 percent annually over the following three years, owing to the consumers' increased claims and to the need for higher efficiency in retail business management, analysts with International Data Corporation (IDC), Calin Mirea said. The need for IT in the retail industry is incipient, according to IDC. The IT solutions include cost cutting, store optimizing, sales predictions, plus careful attention paid to clients' needs. “Many of the solutions will help retailers maximize profit and stay competitive on a developing market,” Mirea said. IDC conducts more than 25 annual studies, analyses and databases regarding Romania’s IT market. The company has more than 900 specialists. NewsIn