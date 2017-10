Retail in Romania hikes 15% m/m and 26.6% y/y in April this year, statistics show

Vineri, 06 Iunie 2008

Retail activities in Romania boosted 15 percent month-on-month and 26.6 percent year-on-year in April and revenues jumped 17 percent against the same month last year, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced. Revenues from retail without car and motorcycles trade increased 18.7 percent over the first four months of the year against the same period last year. Revenues from car and motorcycle repair and maintenance activities and from fuel sales rose 13 percent month-on-month in April. Revenues from services inched 0.3 percent. Revenues from retail in April were underpinned by food-stuff, beverage and tobacco sales (29.5 percent) and nonfood-stuff (23.7 percent). Revenues from en-detail and wholesales, car and motorcycles repair and maintenance activities boosted 27.5 percent being supported mostly by auto sales (37.9 percent). Car sales hikes 41.7 percent against the first four month of 2007 Revenues from car sales boosted 41.7 percent year-on-year over the first four months of 2008 and 15.3 percent from fuel sales. Revenues from services upped 11.6 percent. Romania posted in April the highest retail annual growth in the European Union, for the third time in a row, in the background of decreases on the retail segment both in the EU and Eurozone of 0.8 percent, respectively 2.9 percent, according to Eurostat. In March and February Romania ranked first in terms of retail sales and consumption, 15 percent and 22.5 percent. In January Romania was outpaced only by Slovakia with 0.2 percent in terms of consumption evolution. NewsIn