Real estate leasing market in Romania triples to EUR 461m in 2007 on office leasing

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 16 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The real estate leasing market in Romania saw a 213 percent boost last year versus the previous year underpinned by healthy 30 percent growth of office leasing, according to the head of the Leasing and Non-Banking Financial Services Asssociation (ALB), Kerem Sekizyarali. The market hit 461.38 million euros last year also helped by a 29 percent advance of industrial leasing, ALB head added. Leasing financing of hotels stood for 10 percent of the market, outlet retail for 10 percent also and residential leasing accounted for 21 percent of the market since the value of goods financed here rose 259 percent year-on-year to 85.82 million euros. On the office segment financed goods hiked 327 percent to 151.078 million lei. Most of the real estate leasing contracts (97 percent) were inked by companies, the rest being contracts of individuals, the official said. Most of the financings were contracted for a 5-year period. The value of goods financed on the leasing market last year advanced 51.59 percent to 4.94 billion euros, after a new company rolled on the market paving the way to a 650 million euro increase over the initial estimates of ALB. The previous estimates of the association placed the market at 4.3 billion euros in 2007, a 32 percent increase versus the previous year when the value of financed goods exceeded 3.26 billion euros. NewsIn