Prognosis revised downwards for next year's economic growth, pinned at 6%

Luni, 27 Octombrie 2008.

The 2009 economic growth estimate was revised downwards from 6.5 percent to 6 percent in the final autumn report by the Forecast Commission (CNP) and the new data are already included in the 2009 budget draft. CNP kept its gross domestic product (GDP) estimate for this year at 505 billion lei, with an economic growth of 9.1 percent. The latest prognosis pins the next year's GDP at 578.5 billion lei, figure already announced by the government and counted upon in the 2009 budget project. The commission also kept its economic growth estimate for the incoming years, at 6.3 percent for 2010, 6.2 percent for 2011 and 6 percent for 2012 and 2013. Consequently, the GDP is to reach 658.5 billion lei in 2010, 742 billion lei in 2011, 828.7 billion lei in 2012 and 918.1 billion lei in 2013. The commission's GDP prognosis has decreased slightly from the previous estimate of 948.7 billion lei for 2013. Should the GDP forecast prove right, Romania would reach about 13,000 euros per capita in 2013, close to where the Czech Republic stood last year. NewsIn