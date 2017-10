Power stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange hike 3.6% at rising bell, on general market rise

Ştire online publicată Luni, 05 Ianuarie 2009. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The power sector of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) rose 3.6 percent in the first transactions of 2009, following boost of oil companies Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC) and Rompetrol Well Services (PTR), on a growing market. Liquidity stood at 278,699 lei (69,933 euros) this morning, up from 223,300 lei in the first transactions on December 23. The market has been closed since then. The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE advanced 1.80 percent to 2,953.25 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares without financial companies increased 1.03 percent to 1,997.41. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies or SIF hiked 2.98 percent to 12,923.35 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna soared 2.33 percent to 6,743.75. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks climbed 1.99 percent to 282.88 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies grew 3.61 percent to 361. Rompetrol Rafinare Constanta (RRC) was the most liquid stock this morning following deals of 71,879 lei and boosted close to the maximum variation limit of 15 percent, to 0.0212 lei. Broker Cluj (BRK) added 2.17 percent to 0.0940 lei on deals of 34,870 lei and Rompetrol Well Services (PTR) jumped 14.33 percent to 0.3430 lei. Financial company SIF Muntenia (SIF4) upped 1.60 percent to 0.6350 lei, SIF Oltenia (SIF5) gained 2.56 percent to 0.60 lei and gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) inched 0.82 percent to 123 lei.