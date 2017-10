Oil shares double liquidity on the market at opening pushing BET index 0.18% up

Petrom’s coming back to the market spurred trading hiking liquidity on opening as the market grew slightly. Deals stood at 1.15 million lei after the first half hour of trading. Stocks in the U.S. closed with gains yesterday evening. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index rose 0.34 percent to 12,763 and the S&P 500 index of the 500 best companies listed in the U.S. increased 0.29 percent to 1,379. Nasdaq gained 1.19 percent to 2,405. The BET index of the ten best companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange nudged up 0.18 percent to 6,860.87 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds inched 0.16 percent to 4,919.86. The BET-FI index tracking the five financial companies SIFs stayed at 50,646.48. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna went up 0.17 percent 15,742.64. The largest oil company in Romania Petrom (SNP) was the most liquid stock this morning generating deals of 892,661. SNP shares rose 1.07 percent to 0.4730 lei. Drugmaker Antibiotice Iasi (ATB) lost 0.74 percent to 1.35 lei. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) climbed 0.23 percent to 216 lei while oil refiner Rompetrol Rafinare Constanta (RRC) slipped 1.82 percent to 0.0540 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) listed at the international tier of BSE and the majority owner of Romania’s largest bank by assets, BCR, grew 0.72 percent to 153 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3), the only financial company on trading today, stayed at 1.43 lei, on deals of 31,894. The other four financial companies SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1), SIF Moldova (SIF2), SIF Muntenia (SIF4) and SIF Oltenia (SIF5) were suspended from trading today as well pending shareholders’ meetings. NewsIn