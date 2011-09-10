Obama a propus un plan de revitalizare a economiei americane

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victimeACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Stirile zilei de Joi, 12 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Obama a propus un plan de revitalizare a economiei americane

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 10 Septembrie 2011. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Preşedintele american Barack Obama a propus un plan în valoare de 447 de miliarde de dolari pentru crearea de locuri de muncă şi relansarea economiei, cu ocazia unui discurs televizat susţinut în faţa Congresului de la Washington, transmite Associated Press.

Barack Obama, care are de înfruntat o dificilă luptă electorală în 2012, încearcă prin aceste măsuri şi să-şi refacă imaginea corodată în timpul actualului mandat de problemele sociale legate de crize economică.

Cel mai nou şi cel mai curajos punct din planul anunţat de Obama este reducerea impozitului pe salarii pentru programul de pensii, atât pentru zecile de milioane de angajaţi, cât şi pentru angajatori. Acest plan include şi investirea a 105 miliarde de dolari în proiecte publice de construcţii şi reînnoirea bugetului pentru ajutoare de şomaj, în valoare de 50 de miliarde de dolari, pentru cei aproximativ 6 milioane de americani care riscă să-şi piardă asigurarea de şomaj.

De asemenea, preşedintele american a promis că va găsi resursele necesare pentru a plăti acest plan, fără a scufunda şi mai mult Washingtonul în criza datoriilor publice. "Acest plan este ceea ce trebuie să facem imediat. Ar trebui să-l susţineţi. Intenţionez să duc mesajul despre acest plan în fiecare colţ al ţării", a susţinut el. Această propunere ar putea avea mai degrabă un impact politic şi nu economic, mai notează AP. Barack Obama va avea oricum şanse mici de a trece acest plan prin forul legislativ. Republicanii controlează Camera reprezentanţilor şi pot apela la o serie de întârzieri procedurale repetate pentru a o bloca în Senat.

Părerea ta contează !
37 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 4. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...4 
1
suyheSBpSoBeDKxhiXg
14 octombrie 2014
MKYrrSnvQcu

3Xe7Hg http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
qMWoemWtjuJwzTrMC
20 octombrie 2014
uaCVqSjUKj

I hate shopping best price diflucan NBC announced three other miniseries, including remakes ofhorror tales "Rosemary's Baby" and Stephen King's"Tommyknockers." It is also developing "Plymouth," a series fromMark Burnett about the Pilgrims' journey across the Atlantic andsettlement in America.

3
hXWAtXVZlIXeG
20 octombrie 2014
rCaeZihblRJhKqa

I'll call back later buy diflucan pill “There would never be a time where he would able to be openly female and so seeking treatment for that,” Worsley said. “Again, the treatment would be helping you adjust to that. … It’s not treating it like a disorder … so that would be difficult to do in the military.”

4
MuBwnPKDfsaCQocNX
20 octombrie 2014
ACAtpTIIrqvFfBkY

Photography buy diflucan uk ** Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursdayit acquired from Shell Pipeline Co LP a 150,000 barrel per day(bpd) bi-directional crude oil pipeline running from the GenoaJunction in the Houston area to Magellan's East Houstonterminal.

5
mlyQTfJcPTIFWaEa
20 octombrie 2014
mHaHlTwxiE

We'd like to invite you for an interview where can i buy diflucan over the counter In the short-term it has faced problems with the operationof its flagship Kumtor gold mine, where Canada's Centerra Gold cut output last year and is now embroiled in a row withthe government, which is seeking to redraw financial agreementssigned with the investor under former President Bakiyev.

6
dMkTVBMEsCQQAzXmns
21 octombrie 2014
FaewjIpdPqpDZBVsQ

this post is fantastic albendazole 400 mg chewable Rodriguez is now 2-for-18 with five strikeouts and two hit-by-pitches in his rehab from hip surgery. He is slated to play a final game with High-A Tampa on Sunday afternoon before leaving to head Ă˘ÂÂnorth.Ă˘ÂÂ

7
REQTSOpVacYanapTQnU
21 octombrie 2014
oYlsoPuymi

A pension scheme buy albendazole without a prescription Ă˘ÂÂWhether it's Ray Kelly or someone else, whoever my police commissioner is going to have to implement stop and frisk in the way that I want it implemented. And I believe Ray Kelly would do that, but if he didn't want to do that, he wouldn't have to be the commissioner,Ă˘ÂÂ she added.

8
ySVfGbPZoxMBrfKKy
21 octombrie 2014
gOekryqAcOSb

We'd like to invite you for an interview misoprostol 400 mg “Their actions are in accord with statements made by [former Chinese president] Jiang Zemin and [current Chinese president] Xi Jinping,” a source told Radio Free Asia, on condition of anonymity. “The mining sites in Dzatoe fall within the area described by the central government as a protected environment.”

9
dVQWamBjoLaDLNl
21 octombrie 2014
KBwBfBIMOjF

Insert your card online pharmacy cytotec Intel also announced a roadmap of its new 14nm process technology to be released in 2014 and in the coming years. This includes new Ă˘ÂÂmicroservers, storage, and network devices and will offer an even broader set of low-power, high-density solutions.Ă˘ÂÂ

10
DVJHYaveGzWkBmvPWGA
21 octombrie 2014
HthntioHRfFqjCFNI

I'm sorry, I didn't catch your name misoprostol brand name We have made it clear that we have an attitude of 'zero-tolerance' to preventable infection across the organisation. As an immediate step I have brought in a leading expert in infection prevention to work with us in North Wales as we improve our wider infection control services.

37 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 4. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...4 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.4319 secunde