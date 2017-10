Number of tourists up 8.2% in Romania in January and February 2008

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 01 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Tourists' number in Romania went up 8.2 percent in the first two months of the year against the same period in the previous one, according to a press release issued by the National Statistics Institute (INS). About 824,000 people visited Romania from January 1 to February 28, out of which 79.1 percent Romanian tourists and 20.9 percent foreign tourists. As many as 1,119,100 foreign tourists arrived to Romania in the first two months of the year, 59.8 percent more than in the same period in the previous year. Most of them came from Europe (95.9 percent). The number of Romanian tourists who went abroad in January and February 2008 stood at 1,842,200, up 46.8 percent against the same months in the previous year. NewsIn