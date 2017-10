Nine-month electricity export grows 69.5% on rise in resources, statistics show

Miercuri, 05 Noiembrie 2008.

Electricity export in the first nine months increased an annual 69.5 percent to 1,610.4 million KWh on an 8.8 percent hike in resources, according to the country’s Statistics Institute (INS). Resources reached 48,952.4 million KWh in the first nine months underpinned by a 9.9 percent rise in production to 4,357 million KWh. Domestic output totaled 18,288.2 million tons of oil equivalent (TOE), a 3 percent growth over the first three quarters of 2007, while imports added only 0.6 percent to 12,639.3 TOE, INS revealed. Production in thermal power plants lowered 5.9 percent to 1,656.7 million KWh, output in hydro power plants and nuclear electric ones hiked 20.6 percent and 82.5 percent to 2,344.8 million KWh and respectively 3,668.9 million KWh. The final electricity consumption in the first nine months this year stood at 39,864 million KWh, a 5.1 percent increase over the similar period last year. Street lighting grew 9.5 percent and population’s consumption added 5.3 percent. Most of electricity resources in the first three quarters were generated from internal NewsIn